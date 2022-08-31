Short Interest in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Drops By 13.8%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 917,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 29,400 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after purchasing an additional 899,208 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,066,000 after buying an additional 856,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after purchasing an additional 529,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,677,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11,720.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after buying an additional 196,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAR. StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.52. 551,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.12. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $85.68 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 46.86 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.