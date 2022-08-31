Short Interest in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Decreases By 20.5%

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.