Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.65 and last traded at C$43.50. 602,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,331,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.09.

Separately, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$460.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market cap of C$53.89 billion and a PE ratio of 216.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$500.14, for a total value of C$114,031.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,758,487.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

