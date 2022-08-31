Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $33.16. 303,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,919,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.49.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 996.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,083.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Shopify by 955.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,166,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,738 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,048,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Shopify by 924.3% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

