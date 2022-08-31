Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

Shares of SIHBY stock remained flat at $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

