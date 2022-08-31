Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance
Shares of SIHBY stock remained flat at $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.81.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile
