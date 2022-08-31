Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $2,134.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,134.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $228,638,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $208.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. Shell has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

