Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Gap Down to $54.40

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.40, but opened at $52.61. Shell shares last traded at $52.83, with a volume of 40,855 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

