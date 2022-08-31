Sharelynn Faye Moore Sells 7,107 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $183,076.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,930.00.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,468. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Bloom Energy by 890.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 734,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bloom Energy by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 732,110 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 685,213 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

