SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.23

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

SGBAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on SES from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.20 ($10.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SES from €8.40 ($8.57) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on SES from €9.80 ($10.00) to €11.20 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SES from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on SES from €9.30 ($9.49) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

