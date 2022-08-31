ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,545 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 124.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,007,000 after acquiring an additional 101,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $436.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.04, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total transaction of $198,492.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,437.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,701 shares of company stock worth $12,502,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.