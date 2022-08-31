Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.23% of Service Co. International worth $23,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 255,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 151,872 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 28.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 34,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 29,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $2,112,373.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,337,151.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 29,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $2,112,373.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,337,151.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,263 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

