Serum Trading Down 8.1% This Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Serum has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Serum has a market cap of $207.52 million and $19.42 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00003913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,144.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00133911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00081589 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.