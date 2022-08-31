SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

SelectQuote Stock Down 8.7 %

SLQT traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,349. The company has a market cap of $189.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.79. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 102.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 68.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 84.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SelectQuote by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

