Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,725. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.