SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.41. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock opened at GBX 118.40 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,190.00. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 125.60 ($1.52).
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile
