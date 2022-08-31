SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.41. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock opened at GBX 118.40 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,190.00. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 125.60 ($1.52).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

