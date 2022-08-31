Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Tobam bought a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day moving average is $171.36. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

