Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.9% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $44,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $190.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,148. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

