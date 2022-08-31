Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

