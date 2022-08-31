Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $7.96 Million Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.18% of Thor Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,933,000 after buying an additional 87,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after buying an additional 128,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after buying an additional 174,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,183,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.10. 6,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,464. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.72. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

