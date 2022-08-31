Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 2.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $65,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $5,797,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. 19,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

