Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $57.04 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for 2.4% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.75% of Chemed worth $57,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 0.9 %

Chemed stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.18. 327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,404. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.52 and its 200 day moving average is $485.55. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.