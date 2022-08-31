Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $33.64 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 863.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,836 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,170 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.4% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.17. The company had a trading volume of 66,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $175.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

