Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE YETI traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $36.81. 9,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,357. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

