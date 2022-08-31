Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $25.25 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Genuine Parts worth $25,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.74. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

