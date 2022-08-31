Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.39% of AMMO worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMMO by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AMMO by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of AMMO from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of POWW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. 20,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,312. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $442.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.82. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. AMMO had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

