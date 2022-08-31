Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $12.94 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $24,781,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Valvoline by 373.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 698,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 534,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 443,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $13,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.19. 5,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,465. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

