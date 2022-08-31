Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 278,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 358,482 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,563,000 after acquiring an additional 211,279 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 93,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,011. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

