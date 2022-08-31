Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Boosted by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,167,000 after buying an additional 1,463,199 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,138,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,184 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. 3,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,214. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

