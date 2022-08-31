Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,902 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.4% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $42,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,697,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,185 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 53,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,569. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

