Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 452,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,211 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,693 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

