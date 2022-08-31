SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in SAP by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $83.50 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered their target price on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

