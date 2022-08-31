Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

Samsung Electronics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.