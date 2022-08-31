Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.00 million-$156.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.09 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,691. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 110.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $231,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

