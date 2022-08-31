Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

CRM stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.03. 57,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,851. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.32. The company has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a sell rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.11.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,135,487. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

