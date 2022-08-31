Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,135,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.99. 159,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,122,851. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.32.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Cowen decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

