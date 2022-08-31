Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 58,653 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $159.74. The company had a trading volume of 91,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,851. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.32. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 295.69, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,152,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $425,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,152,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $14,135,487. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.