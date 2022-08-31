SakeToken Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,711.00 (SAKE)

SakeToken (SAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. SakeToken has a market cap of $364,437.61 and $80,711.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SakeToken has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021754 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,278,606 coins and its circulating supply is 101,862,352 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance.

SakeToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SakeToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.