SafeMoon Inu Trading Down 25.8% This Week (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $17,147.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00830197 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
