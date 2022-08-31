Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Short Interest Update

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Safehold Price Performance

NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 167,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Safehold Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 27.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

