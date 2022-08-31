Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading Down 2.4%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 190,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 306,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Sable Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$53.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.89.

About Sable Resources

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

Featured Articles

