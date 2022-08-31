S4FE Achieves Market Capitalization of $392,107.59 (S4F)

S4FE (S4F) traded up 40% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. S4FE has a market cap of $392,107.59 and approximately $996.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, S4FE has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One S4FE coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,404.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004072 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002506 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00135762 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033315 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00079872 BTC.
About S4FE
S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io.
Buying and Selling S4FE
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
