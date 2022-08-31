Ryder System (NYSE:R) Trading Down 3.7%

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.15 and last traded at $76.54. Approximately 19,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 344,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.47.

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 2.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

