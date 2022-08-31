Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.78.

Several research firms have commented on RYAAY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 3.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 130.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 369,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 209,372 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Ryanair by 7.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Trading Up 2.6 %

Ryanair Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 1.42. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

