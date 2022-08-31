Ryan Michael Lance Buys 31,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,595,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,360,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,727 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,502 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

