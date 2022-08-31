Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €33.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($33.67) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s current price.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Renault Stock Performance

RNO traded up €0.19 ($0.19) on Wednesday, reaching €28.17 ($28.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.69. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($102.76).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

