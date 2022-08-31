Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 8.2% Higher

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.67 and last traded at $72.50. 50,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,666,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.54.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -201.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $750,755. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after buying an additional 1,360,720 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after buying an additional 1,344,218 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.