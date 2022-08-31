Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading Down 8%

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 182,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 146,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rokmaster Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.81.

Insider Transactions at Rokmaster Resources

In other news, Director John Martin Mirko acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,681,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,215,430.72. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,462,000 shares of company stock worth $221,474.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

