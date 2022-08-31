ROCKI (ROCKI) Trading Down 47.3% Over Last Week

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $184,517.65 and approximately $539,926.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ROCKI has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp.

ROCKI Coin Trading

