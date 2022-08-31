ROCKI (ROCKI) Trading Down 47.3% Over Last Week

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $184,517.65 and approximately $539,926.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ROCKI has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00432330 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00820071 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015422 BTC.
ROCKI Profile
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp.
ROCKI Coin Trading
