Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $15.34

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $15.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 710 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,894,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 234,850 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,621 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

