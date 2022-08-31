Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $15.34

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $15.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 710 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,894,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 234,850 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,621 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.