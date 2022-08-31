Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.50.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 15.40.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at 5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.29. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of 3.53 and a 12-month high of 21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,796,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately 9,429,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

